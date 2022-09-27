It’s an appealing income play to consider Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

After closing at $5.74 in the most recent trading day, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at 5.75, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279935 shares were traded. MNMD reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On May 04, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Barrow Robert sold 1,350 shares for $7.26 per share. The transaction valued at 9,801 led to the insider holds 254,784 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 1,204 shares of MNMD for $14,051 on Aug 31. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 267,683 shares after completing the transaction at $11.67 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,228 shares for $11.67 each. As a result, the insider received 14,331 and left with 256,134 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 840.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.78M. Insiders hold about 12.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.21% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 35.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.23.