It’s an appealing income play to consider Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

The price of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) closed at 10.75 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183263 shares were traded. NEA reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEA has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEA traded on average about 792.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 949.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 299.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.03M. Shares short for NEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 206.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 269.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEA is 0.63, which was 0.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.