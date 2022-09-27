It’s an appealing income play to consider Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

After closing at $4.98 in the most recent trading day, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) closed at 4.46, down -10.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2016033 shares were traded. RXT reached its highest trading level at $5.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On August 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3124.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.28M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 11.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 17.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $785.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $787.7M to a low estimate of $781.1M. As of the current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $743.8M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.76M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $798.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.