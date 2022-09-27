It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Wipro Limited (WIT) stock

The closing price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) was 4.79 for the day, up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2645791 shares were traded. WIT reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6848.

Shares Statistics:

WIT traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 11.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 390.60% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4B and the low estimate is $12.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.