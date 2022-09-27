MCD (McDonald’s Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, McDonald’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at 243.76, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $245.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3165967 shares were traded. MCD reached its highest trading level at $246.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $242.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $267.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $276.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Borden Ian Frederick sold 5,320 shares for $265.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,409,800 led to the insider holds 7,131 shares of the business.

HERNANDEZ ENRIQUE JR sold 4,500 shares of MCD for $1,188,090 on Jul 29. The Non-Exec Chairman of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $264.02 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Hoovel Catherine A., who serves as the SVP – Corporate Controller of the company, sold 2,371 shares for $255.62 each. As a result, the insider received 606,075 and left with 1,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McDonald’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCD has reached a high of $271.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 257.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCD traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 737.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 734.48M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 6.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.08, MCD has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 66.40% for MCD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $9.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.88. EPS for the following year is $10.61, with 32 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $5.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.92B to a low estimate of $5.45B. As of the current estimate, McDonald’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.03B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.6B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of $-4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.34B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.22B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.71B and the low estimate is $22.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.