NRGV (Energy Vault Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at 4.91 in the last session, up 10.59% from day before closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066603 shares were traded. NRGV reached its highest trading level at $5.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.00 and its Current Ratio is at 44.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Piconi Robert bought 9,450 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,207 led to the insider holds 6,337,192 shares of the business.

Piconi Robert bought 9,400 shares of NRGV for $49,066 on Aug 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,327,742 shares after completing the transaction at $5.22 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 18,954 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,613 and bolstered with 6,318,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.9885.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRGV traded on average about 847.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.77M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $482.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $350.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 216.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.