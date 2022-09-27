PCG (PG&E Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) closed at 12.75 in the last session, up 1.11% from day before closing price of $12.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63693590 shares were traded. PCG reached its highest trading level at $13.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Poppe Patricia K sold 83,330 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,083,290 led to the insider holds 704,187 shares of the business.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PCG for $722,400,000 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 377,743,590 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,000,000 shares for $12.09 each. As a result, the insider received 483,600,000 and left with 437,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $13.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCG traded on average about 12.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.04B. Insiders hold about 15.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 81.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.41, compared to 83.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.76B to a low estimate of $5.71B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.56B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.64B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.03B and the low estimate is $20.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.