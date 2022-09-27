RPRX (Royalty Pharma plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Royalty Pharma plc’s stock clocked out at 39.88, down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $40.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172692 shares were traded. RPRX reached its highest trading level at $40.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 246542.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.20 and its Current Ratio is at 19.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Giuliani Mario Germano sold 211,380 shares for $41.17 per share. The transaction valued at 8,702,113 led to the insider holds 8,109,733 shares of the business.

Giuliani Mario Germano sold 125,697 shares of RPRX for $5,185,378 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 8,321,113 shares after completing the transaction at $41.25 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Giuliani Mario Germano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 398,145 shares for $41.02 each. As a result, the insider received 16,331,175 and left with 8,446,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPRX traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 436.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 13.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, RPRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $542.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $626.28M to a low estimate of $509M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $554.96M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.79M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $-2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $572M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.