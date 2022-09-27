The name Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Inari Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at 68.75, up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $67.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069185 shares were traded. NARI reached its highest trading level at $69.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NARI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On June 21, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when MILDER DONALD B sold 7,000 shares for $80.25 per share. The transaction valued at 561,750 led to the insider holds 3,199,614 shares of the business.

Hoffman William sold 13,692 shares of NARI for $1,054,475 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 348,901 shares after completing the transaction at $77.01 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Hoffman William, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 16,308 shares for $75.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,225,057 and left with 362,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NARI traded 764.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.57M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 3.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $87.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.9M to a low estimate of $86.1M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.45M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.98M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.23M and the low estimate is $430.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.