There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) can be one of them

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed the day trading at 1.66 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5204335 shares were traded. INO reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 204.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0085.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INO traded about 5.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INO traded about 6.14M shares per day. A total of 249.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.74, compared to 35.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.98% and a Short% of Float of 19.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.24. EPS for the following year is $-1.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.5.