There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Inpixon (INPX) can be one of them

The closing price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) was 0.14 for the day, up 21.50% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25260753 shares were traded. INPX reached its highest trading level at $0.1780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1217.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $1.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2802.

Shares Statistics:

INPX traded an average of 4.33M shares per day over the past three months and 5.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.05M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 9.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-2,340. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.