There is a good chance RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $1.08 in the most recent trading day, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at 1.05, down -2.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4955544 shares were traded. RLX reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3328.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 564.01M. Insiders hold about 39.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 24.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $933M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, down -30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $956.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.