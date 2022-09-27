There Is Still Room For Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed the day trading at 62.28 up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $61.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9508964 shares were traded. COIN reached its highest trading level at $66.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Lutke Tobias bought 5,291 shares for $68.19 per share. The transaction valued at 360,793 led to the insider holds 59,874 shares of the business.

Lutke Tobias bought 4,482 shares of COIN for $337,898 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 54,583 shares after completing the transaction at $75.39 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,894 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 365,428 and bolstered with 50,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $368.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COIN traded about 13.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COIN traded about 11.52M shares per day. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 21.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.44 and a low estimate of $-4.87, while EPS last year was $6.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.99, with high estimates of $-1.13 and low estimates of $-3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.9 and $-12.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.77, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $-8.32.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $830.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $547M. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -53.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.