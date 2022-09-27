There Is Still Room For NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed the day trading at 11.53 down -8.27% from the previous closing price of $12.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342792 shares were traded. SMR reached its highest trading level at $12.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On May 13, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 13, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Green Energy New Technology In sold 11,500 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 144,900 led to the insider holds 4,763,337 shares of the business.

Green Energy New Technology In sold 225,163 shares of SMR for $3,014,933 on Sep 22. The 10% Owner now owns 4,774,837 shares after completing the transaction at $13.39 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Mundy Thomas P, who serves as the President, VOYGR of the company, bought 72 shares for $13.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 989 and bolstered with 72 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 593.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMR traded about 948.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMR traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 220.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.39, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.