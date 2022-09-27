There Is Still Room For Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) closed the day trading at 0.23 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970682 shares were traded. PSHG reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2212.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSHG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSHG has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0371.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSHG traded about 6.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSHG traded about 1.97M shares per day. A total of 29.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.81M. Insiders hold about 16.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 661.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 607.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.66 and a low estimate of $-0.66, while EPS last year was $-0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.07 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.29M, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.1M and the low estimate is $41.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.