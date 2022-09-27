There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CBTX Inc. (CBTX).

As of close of business last night, CBTX Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.15, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $30.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011953 shares were traded. CBTX reached its highest trading level at $32.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $27.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Havard Michael A bought 10,477 shares for $28.60 per share. The transaction valued at 299,642 led to the insider holds 58,811 shares of the business.

Dinsmore Deborah sold 8,200 shares of CBTX for $235,340 on May 05. The Sr. EVP Chief Info. Officer now owns 8,988 shares after completing the transaction at $28.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CBTX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBTX has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBTX traded 110.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.43, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, CBTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.43M, up 95.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.85M and the low estimate is $452.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.