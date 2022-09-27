There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

As of close of business last night, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock clocked out at 68.82, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $68.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1553226 shares were traded. WAL reached its highest trading level at $70.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1282.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when SNYDER DONALD D sold 4,500 shares for $78.36 per share. The transaction valued at 352,620 led to the insider holds 94,359 shares of the business.

GIBBONS DALE bought 2,000 shares of WAL for $154,440 on Jun 10. The Vice Chairman and CFO now owns 258,365 shares after completing the transaction at $77.22 per share. On May 12, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,140 and bolstered with 8,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $124.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAL traded 590.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.58 and $9.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.97. EPS for the following year is $11.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.