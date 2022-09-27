There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

The closing price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) was 82.33 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $82.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006171 shares were traded. GRMN reached its highest trading level at $83.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $109 from $137 previously.

On March 18, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $165 to $140.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $148 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 9,550 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 859,500 led to the insider holds 135,950 shares of the business.

PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 16,089 shares of GRMN for $1,573,673 on Aug 01. The President and CEO now owns 145,500 shares after completing the transaction at $97.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $173.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.32.

Shares Statistics:

GRMN traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, GRMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 93.60% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.95. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.43B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.