This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

As of close of business last night, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock clocked out at 480.30, up 2.98% from its previous closing price of $466.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3982432 shares were traded. COST reached its highest trading level at $484.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $465.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $579 from $525 previously.

On March 04, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $606 to $603.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $610 to $615.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Murphy James P. sold 1,500 shares for $525.20 per share. The transaction valued at 787,798 led to the insider holds 36,230 shares of the business.

DENMAN KENNETH D sold 300 shares of COST for $156,503 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 5,197 shares after completing the transaction at $521.68 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, GALANTI RICHARD A, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $505.60 each. As a result, the insider received 505,597 and left with 25,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $612.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 527.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 521.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COST traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 443.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, COST has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 24.70% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.5 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $3.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.71 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.43 and $12.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.07. EPS for the following year is $14.5, with 33 analysts recommending between $17.43 and $13.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $71.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.08B to a low estimate of $67.62B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.67B, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $195.93B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.55B and the low estimate is $235.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.