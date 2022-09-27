This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

As of close of business last night, IMARA Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.11, down -6.22% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202646 shares were traded. IMRA reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 11, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 17, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 83,199 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 92,243 led to the insider holds 3,017,774 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 2,630 shares of IMRA for $3,051 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 2,934,575 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,800 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,976 and bolstered with 2,931,945 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMRA has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5122.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMRA traded 2.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 645.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.83M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 83.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 138.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.39, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.44 and $-2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.39 and $-0.76.