This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at 189.69 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $194.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1511389 shares were traded. MDB reached its highest trading level at $200.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

On June 29, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $190.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $310 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Ittycheria Dev sold 16,991 shares for $250.66 per share. The transaction valued at 4,259,002 led to the insider holds 199,753 shares of the business.

Ittycheria Dev sold 68,009 shares of MDB for $17,002,250 on Sep 08. The President & CEO now owns 199,753 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 11,340 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,835,000 and left with 34,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $590.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 298.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 349.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 2.24M over the past ten days. A total of 68.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.19M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.