Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

The closing price of Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) was 25.42 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1575910 shares were traded. FLO reached its highest trading level at $25.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares for $27.50 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 23,051 shares of the business.

McMullian Ryals sold 143,020 shares of FLO for $3,999,983 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 1,781,580 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, STITH MELVIN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 195 and bolstered with 77 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $29.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

FLO traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.50M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, FLO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 82.90% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.