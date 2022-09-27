Update from GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) was 2.27 for the day, up 18.23% from the previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226846 shares were traded. GRNA reached its highest trading level at $2.4741 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,999,998 led to the insider holds 15,919,155 shares of the business.

Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of GRNA for $25,500,000 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 22,348,123 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Walker Matthew Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,377,551 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000,000 and bolstered with 22,220,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7319, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5149.

Shares Statistics:

GRNA traded an average of 648.91K shares per day over the past three months and 981.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.16M. Insiders hold about 46.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.93% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.