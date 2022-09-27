Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $3.28 in the most recent trading day, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at 3.22, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7321010 shares were traded. UEC reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8575.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 346.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.16M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 46.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.08% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.5M and the low estimate is $25.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.