VLDR (Velodyne Lidar Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.96 in the most recent trading day, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at 0.96, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4570716 shares were traded. VLDR reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $2.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Rekow Mathew sold 6,720 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 8,266 led to the insider holds 1,054,291 shares of the business.

Tarman Laura sold 2,471 shares of VLDR for $3,039 on Sep 15. The SVP of Worldwide Sales now owns 517,391 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Frykman Sally, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 407 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider received 501 and left with 440,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3559.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.01M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 11.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.6M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of $-17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.75M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.