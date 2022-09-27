Which analyst expects Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Tyson Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at 68.95, down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $69.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547830 shares were traded. TSN reached its highest trading level at $69.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Tu Amy sold 3,346 shares for $90.30 per share. The transaction valued at 302,130 led to the insider holds 51,381 shares of the business.

White Noel W sold 22,540 shares of TSN for $1,965,348 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 38,781 shares after completing the transaction at $87.19 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Miller Shane, who serves as the Group President Fresh Meats of the company, sold 5,050 shares for $96.00 each. As a result, the insider received 484,790 and left with 22,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $100.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSN traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 359.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, TSN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 16.30% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $8.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.07. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.84 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $13.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.81B to a low estimate of $12.65B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.48B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.41B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.05B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.07B and the low estimate is $49.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.