A correction may be in store for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares?

As of close of business last night, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.32, up 10.37% from its previous closing price of $18.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5728496 shares were traded. VET reached its highest trading level at $20.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7107.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VET traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.08M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.45% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 2.83M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, VET has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $3.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $521.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.13M to a low estimate of $521.13M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.02M, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $674.04M, an increase of 62.50% over than the figure of $58.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $674.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $674.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.