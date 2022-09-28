A glimpse at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) closed at 95.88 down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $97.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2596330 shares were traded. AAWW reached its highest trading level at $97.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when DIETRICH JOHN W sold 39,463 shares for $84.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,320,101 led to the insider holds 64,989 shares of the business.

Kokas Adam Richard sold 9,975 shares of AAWW for $882,289 on Mar 21. The EVP, GC & Secty. now owns 33,356 shares after completing the transaction at $88.45 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Steen Michael, who serves as the EVP & CMO of the company, sold 6,688 shares for $87.50 each. As a result, the insider received 585,200 and left with 68,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atlas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAWW has reached a high of $101.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAWW has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 961.01k over the past ten days. A total of 28.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.95M. Shares short for AAWW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.94% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.5 and a low estimate of $3.09, while EPS last year was $4.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.28, with high estimates of $4.67 and low estimates of $3.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.68 and $15.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.76. EPS for the following year is $14.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $17.34 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $990.43M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.