A glimpse at Bilibili Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at 16.00 down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $16.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3723437 shares were traded. BILI reached its highest trading level at $17.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bilibili Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $89.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILI has traded an average of 5.00M shares per day and 5.03M over the past ten days. A total of 394.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.39M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 28.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.75, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.14 and $-2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.71, with 24 analysts recommending between $-1.23 and $-2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $723.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $731.66M to a low estimate of $697.58M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.82M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.71M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $907.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861.49M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.