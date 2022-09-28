A glimpse at Comstock Resources Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at 15.84 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3194224 shares were traded. CRK reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On August 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when FOSTER MORRIS E bought 10,000 shares for $16.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160,600 led to the insider holds 162,084 shares of the business.

FOSTER MORRIS E bought 8,000 shares of CRK for $145,440 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 152,084 shares after completing the transaction at $18.18 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, ALLISON M JAY, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 975,000 and bolstered with 1,690,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRK has traded an average of 3.63M shares per day and 4.01M over the past ten days. A total of 232.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.52M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 10.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 02, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $4.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $573.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $789M to a low estimate of $422.1M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.69M, an estimated increase of 66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.64M, an increase of 67.80% over than the figure of $66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.