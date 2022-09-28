A glimpse at Harrow Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed at 9.73 up 27.86% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859691 shares were traded. HROW reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harrow Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 223.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Opaleye Management Inc. bought 12,832 shares for $6.76 per share. The transaction valued at 86,785 led to the insider holds 3,175,000 shares of the business.

Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of HROW for $192,717 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 3,165,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.75 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 6,343 shares for $6.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,686 and bolstered with 3,140,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $12.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HROW has traded an average of 66.68K shares per day and 75.94k over the past ten days. A total of 27.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 8.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 904.54k with a Short Ratio of 9.59, compared to 905.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.4M and the low estimate is $107.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.