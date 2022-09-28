A glimpse at Lithium Americas Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock clocked out at 26.34, up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $25.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404425 shares were traded. LAC reached its highest trading level at $27.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.10 and its Current Ratio is at 44.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $41.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAC traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.74M. Insiders hold about 16.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 10.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $-0.01.