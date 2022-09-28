A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

The price of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at 2.99 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2691247 shares were traded. BIRD reached its highest trading level at $3.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Bufano Michael J sold 9,237 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 36,486 led to the insider holds 345,214 shares of the business.

Vernachio Joseph sold 5,902 shares of BIRD for $23,313 on Sep 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 191,013 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On May 17, another insider, Brown Timothy O., who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,990 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $32.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2001.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIRD traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.03M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.74, compared to 5.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 13.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $77.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.1M to a low estimate of $76.7M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.91M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.49M, an increase of 25.20% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.8M and the low estimate is $404M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.