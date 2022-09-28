A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

After closing at $20.76 in the most recent trading day, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at 21.22, up 2.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1518221 shares were traded. BMBL reached its highest trading level at $21.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $39.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 11, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $60.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.65M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 6.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $219.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.8M to a low estimate of $218.3M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.22M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.9M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $923M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.