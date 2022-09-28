A Stock You Should Be Looking At: C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)

After closing at $12.77 in the most recent trading day, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at 12.93, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574463 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $13.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Parkkinen Juho sold 485 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,305 led to the insider holds 358,049 shares of the business.

Sastry Shankar sold 79,142 shares of AI for $1,043,883 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 24,640 shares after completing the transaction at $13.19 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,573 shares for $13.55 each. As a result, the insider received 34,864 and left with 358,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $53.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $66.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.