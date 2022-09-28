A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

After closing at $114.82 in the most recent trading day, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) closed at 115.14, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268221 shares were traded. EA reached its highest trading level at $116.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $140 previously.

On September 07, 2022, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $131.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $141 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Singh Vijayanthimala sold 800 shares for $125.88 per share. The transaction valued at 100,704 led to the insider holds 26,914 shares of the business.

Miele Laura sold 1,500 shares of EA for $188,820 on Sep 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 32,200 shares after completing the transaction at $125.88 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Bruzzo Chris, who serves as the Chief Experience Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $126.84 each. As a result, the insider received 253,680 and left with 19,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Electronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EA has reached a high of $146.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 279.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.17, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.10% for EA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.55 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $7.24.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Electronic Arts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $8.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.