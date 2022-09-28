AEHL (Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.93, up 37.46% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4547880 shares were traded. AEHL reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7368.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHL has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1412.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEHL traded 41.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 27.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.73M. Insiders hold about 49.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 125.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 212.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.