An average trading volume for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $19.99 in the most recent trading day, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at 20.16, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1967869 shares were traded. DBX reached its highest trading level at $20.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Young Timothy H. sold 15,000 shares for $20.06 per share. The transaction valued at 300,938 led to the insider holds 1,554,623 shares of the business.

Volkmer Bart sold 11,000 shares of DBX for $253,319 on Sep 12. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 293,618 shares after completing the transaction at $23.03 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Regan Timothy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $22.87 each. As a result, the insider received 114,350 and left with 503,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 364.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 16.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $570.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.56M to a low estimate of $568.5M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.93M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.25M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $595.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.