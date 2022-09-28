An average trading volume for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed at 4.62 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013718 shares were traded. SILV reached its highest trading level at $4.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SILV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 462.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3710.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SILV traded on average about 827.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 964.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.34M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.04 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $273.85M and the low estimate is $273.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,168.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.