An investigation into NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s technical aspects

After closing at $4.26 in the most recent trading day, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at 4.30, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1673921 shares were traded. NG reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.90 and its Current Ratio is at 51.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Lang Gregory A. sold 54,280 shares for $8.15 per share. The transaction valued at 442,382 led to the insider holds 3,852 shares of the business.

Lang Gregory A. sold 51,104 shares of NG for $391,968 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 1,613 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,406 shares for $7.10 each. As a result, the insider received 159,083 and left with 37,977 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0581.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 333.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.97M. Insiders hold about 26.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.87% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.92, compared to 9.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.13.