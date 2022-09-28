An investigation into Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s technical aspects

The price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at 54.07 in the last session, up 2.33% from day before closing price of $52.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2892992 shares were traded. OKTA reached its highest trading level at $55.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 253.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $71.

On September 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 2,482 shares for $59.39 per share. The transaction valued at 147,414 led to the insider holds 17,544 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,921 shares of OKTA for $232,880 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,012 shares after completing the transaction at $59.39 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Tighe Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,844 shares for $59.39 each. As a result, the insider received 168,914 and left with 36,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $272.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 6.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.