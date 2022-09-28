An investigation into Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s technical aspects

The price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at 5.01 in the last session, up 4.81% from day before closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890700 shares were traded. SGMO reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGMO traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 10.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.65 and $-2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.7M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.