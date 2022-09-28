An overall feel about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at 55.63 up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $54.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041791 shares were traded. CDAY reached its highest trading level at $56.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On March 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Korngiebel Joseph B sold 11,418 shares for $63.27 per share. The transaction valued at 722,417 led to the insider holds 99,603 shares of the business.

Subramanian Rakesh sold 4,315 shares of CDAY for $228,689 on May 09. The EVP, Chief Revenue Officer now owns 59,441 shares after completing the transaction at $53.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, McDonald William Everett, who serves as the EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 487 shares for $53.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,811 and left with 38,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $130.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDAY has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 152.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.56M. Shares short for CDAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.33, compared to 9.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $377.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $378.36M to a low estimate of $376.03M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.4M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.21M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.