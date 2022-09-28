An overall feel about Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Sumo Logic Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.20, up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $6.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457917 shares were traded. SUMO reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McCord Jennifer sold 7,316 shares for $8.80 per share. The transaction valued at 64,388 led to the insider holds 199,984 shares of the business.

Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj sold 8,946 shares of SUMO for $78,734 on Sep 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 360,859 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Haar Katherine, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,547 shares for $8.80 each. As a result, the insider received 48,819 and left with 211,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUMO traded 966.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 5.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $335.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.