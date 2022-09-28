Analysis of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU): Selected Notes

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) closed the day trading at 400.77 up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $395.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606853 shares were traded. INTU reached its highest trading level at $407.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $395.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $500.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $538.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 6,768 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,045,600 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Krishna Varun sold 7,438 shares of INTU for $3,353,026 on Sep 09. The EVP, Consumer Group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $450.80 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chriss James Alexander, who serves as the EVP, SBSEG of the company, sold 8,702 shares for $428.28 each. As a result, the insider received 3,726,916 and left with 1,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $716.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 441.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 468.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTU traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTU traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 283.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

INTU’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.12, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.2 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.75. EPS for the following year is $13.86, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.28 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $13.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.