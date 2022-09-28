Analysis of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) was 55.78 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $58.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204832 shares were traded. XMTR reached its highest trading level at $57.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XMTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Rollins Emily sold 2,000 shares for $59.34 per share. The transaction valued at 118,687 led to the insider holds 3,729 shares of the business.

CRONIN BILL sold 12,500 shares of XMTR for $771,226 on Sep 22. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 120,453 shares after completing the transaction at $61.70 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Zuriff Laurence, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $59.84 each. As a result, the insider received 359,012 and left with 875,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.48.

Shares Statistics:

XMTR traded an average of 538.74K shares per day over the past three months and 687.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.21M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.89% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.48, compared to 5.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.84 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.09M to a low estimate of $91.3M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.03M, an estimated increase of 93.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.61M and the low estimate is $526.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.