Are analysts optimistic about Cowen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COWN) stock?

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) closed the day trading at 38.54 up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $38.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603018 shares were traded. COWN reached its highest trading level at $38.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COWN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 21, 2021, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 29, 2021, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On March 11, 2021, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on March 11, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kim Lorence H. bought 30,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 900,849 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Barth Brett H bought 10,000 shares of COWN for $287,798 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 109,880 shares after completing the transaction at $28.78 per share. On Nov 26, another insider, Barth Brett H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $35.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 358,466 and bolstered with 99,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cowen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COWN has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COWN traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COWN traded about 586.78k shares per day. A total of 27.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.95M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 4.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.42%.

Dividends & Splits

COWN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for COWN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.53 and $5.82.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $261.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.8M to a low estimate of $259.68M. As of the current estimate, Cowen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.49M, an estimated decrease of -26.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.