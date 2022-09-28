Are analysts optimistic about Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) stock?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed the day trading at 92.85 up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $89.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3724532 shares were traded. MPC reached its highest trading level at $93.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On May 16, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $102.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Gagle Suzanne sold 35,174 shares for $93.57 per share. The transaction valued at 3,291,286 led to the insider holds 43,996 shares of the business.

HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER sold 14,353 shares of MPC for $1,512,908 on Aug 25. The Senior VP and Controller now owns 7,873 shares after completing the transaction at $105.41 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Kaczynski Thomas, who serves as the SVP, Finance and Treasurer of the company, sold 83,836 shares for $109.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,160,760 and left with 7,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $114.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPC traded about 4.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPC traded about 6.46M shares per day. A total of 532.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 16.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

MPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.32, up from 2.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.53 and a low estimate of $2.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.39, with high estimates of $10.63 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.25 and $6.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.73. EPS for the following year is $9.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $20.78 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $44.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.99B to a low estimate of $22B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.83B, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.93B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $181.59B and the low estimate is $96.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.