Are analysts optimistic about Paycor HCM Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) stock?

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed the day trading at 28.69 up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $27.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038694 shares were traded. PYCR reached its highest trading level at $28.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 226.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when PRIDE GP, INC. sold 5,000,000 shares for $27.12 per share. The transaction valued at 135,600,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN sold 15,000 shares of PYCR for $481,430 on Aug 05. The CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER now owns 43,606 shares after completing the transaction at $32.10 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MILLER SCOTT DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,340 shares for $22.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,681 and bolstered with 13,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $37.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYCR traded about 531.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYCR traded about 571.96k shares per day. A total of 174.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 14.59, compared to 7.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 26.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $103.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.8M to a low estimate of $102.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.01M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.69M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.78M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.4M and the low estimate is $472.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.