Are Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) closed at 43.79 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $43.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5400311 shares were traded. DOW reached its highest trading level at $44.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $71 previously.

On September 02, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $47.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on August 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Dial Debra L. bought 400 shares for $52.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 1,175 shares of the business.

Ungerleider Howard I sold 104,101 shares of DOW for $7,151,530 on May 04. The President and CFO now owns 114,206 shares after completing the transaction at $68.70 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Dial Debra L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $67.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,075 and bolstered with 775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $71.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOW has traded an average of 5.91M shares per day and 6.98M over the past ten days. A total of 725.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 717.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 15.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOW is 2.80, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.35 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.12 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.87B to a low estimate of $14.29B. As of the current estimate, Dow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.25B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.78B, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.49B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.97B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.48B and the low estimate is $51.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.